New year Tramlines Festival dates announced following fundraiser success

Tramlines has announced that almost £20,000 was raised for Sheffield charities in last weekend’s online fundraiser as well as confirming festival dates for 2021. The money raised will go to Roundabout, I Forge, Disability Sheffield, Sheffield S6 Food Bank and Cavendish Cancer Care. The weekend online celebration of Tramlines took place on dates previously in the calendar for this year’s festival but cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Tim Cleasby, operations director at Tramlines Festival.