Sheffield Steelkings wins Parasport UK club of the year

Local para ice hockey club, Sheffield Steelkings, has been named club of the year by Parasport UK after a public vote, beating off stiff competition from ten other para sport clubs. Sheffield Steelkings train weekly at Ice Sheffield and offer sporting opportunities to people with a lower body disability or impairment. They are proud winners after receiving the highest number of votes ever cast for the Parasport UK award. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Jake Oakley, player-coach and chairman of Sheffield Steelkings.