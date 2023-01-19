Family mediation awareness week launched

As part of Family Meditation Awareness Week, couples or parents living in Sheffield who have decided to separate or divorce this year are being urged to find out how to avoid courtroom confrontation to settle finance and parenting arrangements. Jane Robbey, chief executive officer of National Family Mediation, told Sheffield Live! they have received hundreds of referrals, calls and email enquiries about their services. Baillor Jalloh reports.
