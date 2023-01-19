South Yorkshire nurses join two day strike action

Hundreds of nurses across South Yorkshire are taking part in two days of industrial action in the continuing row over NHS pay and patient safety. Members of the Royal College of Nursing at NHS Trusts in Sheffield and Barnsley are involved in the strike. Jo, a band six nurse in Sheffield who joined the picket line at Northern General Hospital, spoke to Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh.
