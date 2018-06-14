Sheffield professor’s wishes honoured in city park

A new artwork that charts Sheffield’s urban landscape has been installed at the Cholera Monument on Claywood Drive. The cast iron compass design, by local artist and sculptor Jason Thomson, was commissioned by Friends of Sheaf Valley Park with the support of a legacy from late Sheffield Hallam University mathematics professor Warren Gilchrist. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..