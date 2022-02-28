Sheffield offers sanctuary and support to Ukraine

Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox, together wth Green Party Councillor Douglas Johnson and opposition leader Shaffaq Mohammed have issued a joint statement standing with the Ukrainian community and offering sanctuary for refugees. Former councillor, Jim Steinke, who has taken part in visits to Sheffield’s twin city Donetsk, called for solidarity with Ukrainians living in Sheffield. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
