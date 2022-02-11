Sheffield school celebrates womens football ahead of Euros 2022

In celebration of schools’ National Football Week, children at Ballifield Primary School in Handsworth have been taking part in football related activities. Last week the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 schools programme was launched, aiming to inspire and unite schools and pupils to get involved with the tournament and with a push to get more women and girls involved. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Sheffield United’s women’s footballer Ellie Wilson and primary school teacher Daniel Cassidy.