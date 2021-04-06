Sheffield Live welcomes DAB licence award

The licence to operate a new digital audio broadcasting (DAB) service for Sheffield and Rotherham has been awarded to a partnership of community media organisations including Sheffield Live. Shefcast Digital promises to bring around 25 new local, community and specialist radio services to digital radio audience. Azz Mohammed spoke to Sangita Basudev, chief executive of Sheffield Live and one of the founding directors of Shefcast Digital.
