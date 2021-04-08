Deliveroo drivers stage national strike

A rally in Sheffield city centre was organised by the local branch of the International Workers Union (IWGB) in support of the first ever national strike by Deliveroo drivers demanding better pay and conditions. A recent investigation found that some drivers received as little as two pounds an hour for delivering food on the company’s behalf. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Deliveroo driver Ali Raiwy who was at the protest.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..