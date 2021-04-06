Hundreds join Kill the Bill demonstration on Devonshire Green

Hundreds of demonstrators took part in a further protest at the weekend to oppose the Policing, Sentencing and Courts Bill which critics say gives police excessive powers to crack down on peaceful protest. The Sheffield rally was one of around thirty similar events held at locations across the country. Sheffied Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Abdullah Okud from Black Lives Matter, one of the speakers at the Kill the Bill rally.
