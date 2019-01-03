More support needed for Sheffield homeless, says Labour councillor

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, told Sheffield Live! there is a need for better quality temporary accommodation for the homeless. His comments came as rough sleepers erected two makeshift tents last weekend at Park Hill flats, nearly two years after the previous “Tent City” was shut down by the authority. Baillor Jalloh reports.
