Sheffield Council launch diversity network

As part of Race Equality Week, Sheffield Council hosted a diversity networking event at the Town Hall, designed to implement one of the recommendations of the recent Race Equality Commission report. The Celebrating Diversity Networking Event aimed to provide an opportunity to talk about race in a supportive environment and to find out what local organisations are doing to tackle racism. Race Equality Week is an annual UK-wide campaign which brings together thousands of organisations and individuals in common purpose to address barriers to race equality in the workplace. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to council leader Terry Fox and to Maleiki Haybe, councillor for Broomhall and Sharrow Vale.