Nurses strike continues as negotiations stall

Nurses and ambulance workers have been on strike again this week over pay and staffing levels, in what has been called the biggest strike action in the history of the NHS in England. The Royal College of Nurses (RCN) say they have no other choice but to continue strike action as no serious pay offer has been made by government. Health secretary, Steve Barclay described the decision by union leaders to go ahead with the strikes as regrettable. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to staff nurse Briony Turner, on the picket line at Northern General Hospital.