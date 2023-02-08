Clean air zone opponents stage protest march

Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone (CAZ), due to come into force on 27 February, was the focus of a protest march and rally at the weekend, with campaigners opposed to the introduction of clean air charges. More than 100 people took part in a march from the Town Hall to Sheffield train station to protest what they describe as a plan to make money out of local residents. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Green Party councillor Douglas Johnson said the CAZ will only apply to the most polluting vehicles such as taxis, buses, coaches, vans, LGVs and HGVs, and not to private vehicles and motorcycles. Baillor Jalloh reports.