Sheffield carers return home after shielding vulnerable residents

Four care workers are preparing to return to their families after four weeks shielding vulnerable residents at a Sheffield care home. Lynsey Wright, deputy manager at Bridgedale House, and three other care workers are heading home after a month living in with dementia patients to help protect them from Covid-19. A new team will move in to provide continuing care and support. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
