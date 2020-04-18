Councillor ejected from Council’s first virtual meeting

Douglas Johnson, councillor for City ward, was removed from Sheffield Council’s first online meeting after a row with officers. The meeting of the licensing sub-committee was held by video conference following changes to the law to permit online council meetings however councillor Johnson was forced to leave the call after raising concerns about public objections. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..