Rough sleepers remain vulnerable to Covid-19

Plans to protect the homeless and rough sleepers are not reaching some of those most at risk, according to a charity volunteer. Mark Harvey, a freelance photographer and volunteer at Sheffield’s Archer Project, told Sheffield Live it’s a huge challenge to get rough sleepers off the street and into accommodation, particularly some of the most vulnerable and those with complex needs. Baillor Jalloh reports.
