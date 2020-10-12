Sheffield activists celebrate Black History Month

As part of Black History Month, events are taking place across the UK to celebrate the contributions of Black people in Britain to cultural, political, social and economic life. Black History Month has been celebrated in Sheffield since 1997 though its origins date back to the United States in the 1920s. Artist and activist Tchiyiwe Chihana spoke to Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh about what Black History Month means to her.
