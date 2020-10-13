Iraqis protest TB test requirement

Dozens of Sheffield Iraqi residents gathered at Vulcan House on Monday to protest the Home Office requirement for Iraqi visitors to be tested for tuberculosis as a condition of travelling to the UK. According to Hemin Qadir, one of the protesters, there is currently no functioning tuberculosis test centre in Iraq and so the condition imposed requires families to travel to neighbouring countries to access testing. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
