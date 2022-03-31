Rugby trophies on display in Sheffield

With 200 days to go until the opening game of Rugby League World Cup, a 48 hour tour put the trophies on show in Sheffield and other host cities and towns. Many turned out for the event at Sheffield Peace Gardens where the men’s, women’s and wheelchair rugby trophies were on display. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Gary Clifton, events manager for Sheffield Council and Mark Aston, head coach for Sheffield Eagles.
