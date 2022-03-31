Rotherham Council to offer cost of living support

Rotherham Council is to help residents with energy bills and rent support packages as the cost of living continues to rise. The local authority is bringing forward an £800,000 package of measures to help local people hit hardest by the cost of living crisis. Around 2,000 households in need will be able to claim a £250 grant out of a £500,000 package and a further £300,000 will be used to expand Discretionary Housing Payment support for people struggling with rent payments. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke Chris Reed, leader of Rotherham Council.
