Environmental activists protest Amazon destruction

Activists from Greenpeace mounted a protest outside Sheffield supermarkets to draw attention to deforestation of the Amazon for meat production. Campaigners are targeting meat suppliers JBS and others and are calling for half the meat on sale to be replaced with plant-based alternatives by 2025. A national petition has gathered more than 250,000 signatures. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Richard Teasdale and Dawn Spier of Sheffield Greenpeace.