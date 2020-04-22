From surplus food to ready meals, social enterprise helps those in need

Food Works Sheffield has doubled its output and extended its hours to provide low cost food boxes for people facing hardship including deliveries to those unable to leave home. Over 200 volunteers are supporting the social enterprise to prepare ready meals from surplus food that would otherwise have gone to landfill and more than £6,000 has been raised to provide food for those most in need. Sheffield Live! reporter Bethany Gavaghan spoke to Réne Meijer, chief executive of Food Works Sheffield.