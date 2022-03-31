Greener transport for city centre

A new electric shuttle bus service is to be introduced in Sheffield taking passengers to key city centre destinations such as Fargate, the Moor and the train station. Buses are also to be given priority on Arundel Gate to make journeys faster and improve air quality on one of the city’s busiest routes. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for climate change, environment and transport.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..