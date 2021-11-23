Sheffield’s Bryony Page wins gold in World Trampoline Championships

Sheffield’s Bryony Page has added her name to the history books once again by becoming the first British female trampoline gymnast to win a World Championships gold medal since Sue Shotton in 1984. Thirty year old Page won the individual gold at the Trampolining Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. The medal adds to her team gold from 2013 and silver and bronze Olympic medals from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Page’s personal trampolining coach Paul Greaves.