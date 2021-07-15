Public transport operators urged to continue face mask requirement

Sheffield Councillor Ben Curran has called on bus and tram operators to maintain a requirement that passengers wear face masks. The government announced that mandatory face mask wearing will end from 19 July however many Northern regional leaders including South Yorkshire’s mayor Dan Jarvis have announced face coverings will continue in the region’s bus stations. Baillor Jalloh reports.
