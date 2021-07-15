Autism charity calls for more investment in social care

The National Autistic Society has urged government to do more to reduce the number of autistic people sent to mental health units. The charity has welcomed a parliamentary report calling for an end to long term admissions for people with learning difficulties and those on the autism spectrum. NHS figures for 2021 show a 10 per cent rise in autistic patients compared to 2015 despite successie government promises to reduce the numbers through better social care. Last year the government said it would invest £62m in community services and support for discharges from hospitals. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Felicity Stephenson of the National Autistic Society.