Football charity boss condemns online racist abuse

Football Unites Racism Divides boss Simon Hyacinth expressed his disappointment after three of England’s players were subjected to racist abuse following the Three Lions’ defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed in the penalty shoot out and were later targetted on social media. England manager Gareth Southgate described the abuse as unforgivable. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!