Public health chief confirms schools reopening

Schools have been given the green light to reopen widely from 15 June by the Director of Public Health for Sheffield. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Greg Fell said the change in advice was supported by reduction in circulation of the coronavirus, progress with test and trace measures and clarity over management of outbreaks. He warned however that further outbreaks can still be expected to occur. Azz Mohammed reports.
