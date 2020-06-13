Road resurfacing to recommence on Sheffield streets

Sheffield Council contractors Amey will restart their road resurfacing programme postponed since the lockdown in March. The restart will commence cautiously and the public are being asked not to engage with Amey staff but rather to contact the Streets Ahead programme by phone, email or social media to raise any concerns. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Darren Butt, account director for Amey.
