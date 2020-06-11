Mental health services face rise in demand but benefits for some

While mental health services have experienced a rise in demand according to Mind Sheffield, for some the slowdown of life has had positive benefits. Karen Beetham, who has been accessing mental health support for six years told Sheffield Live she has noticed an improvement to her mindset as she has had the opportunity to adjust her routine: “If people are going to take anything from this awful situation, then keep yourself slowed down; still work when you’ve got to work, still do leisure, but just do it at a slower pace”. Jack Simmons, a community support worker at Mind Sheffield, said that although they have seen a rise in people needing support, there may be benefits to some in a simpler way of life: “Because every case is individual, we’ve seen people who have had amazing resilience, and some others who have found it really overwhelming.” Beth Gavaghan reports.