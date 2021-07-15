Public health boss advises people to continue wearing face masks

Greg Fell, Director of Public Health in Sheffield has said people should continue to wear face masks in public places as even those vaccinated may still get infected or transmit the virus to others. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Fell said: “I have taken all my jabs but I will continue to wear a face mask.” The government has confirmed that nearly all remaining Covid restrictions will end in England on 19 July. Baillor Jalloh reports.
