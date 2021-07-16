Food charity appeals for volunteer drivers

FareShare Yorkshire has launched an urgent appeal for volunteer drivers to help provide vital support to local communities by collecting food from its warehouse and delivering it to partner charities. The charity, part of a network of centres across the UK, takes good quality, in-date surplus food and redistributes it to over 340 local charities and community groups supporting vulnerable people, including homeless hostels, breakfast clubs and domestic violence refuges.Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!