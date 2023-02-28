Dozens protest as Clean Air Zone comes into force

With Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone (CAZ) coming into force this week, dozens of angry protesters marched through the city centre at the weekend to oppose the scheme. More than 200 people including campaigners against the charges, taxi drivers and small businesses marched from the Town Hall to Sheffield train station to protest what they describe as a plan to make money out of local residents. CAZ comes into force from Monday, 27th of February and some of the most polluting vehicles such as taxis, buses, coaches, vans, LGVs and HGVs will be charged £10 per day for entering the city centre and the inner ring road. Steve Vaughan, a van owner and has worked in Sheffield city centre for over 20 years spoke to Sheffield Love! reporter Baillor Jalloh.