Pandemic stories in pop-up exhibition

A pop-up exhibition is on display at Sheffield’s Millenium Gallery to showcase stories from the pandemic, part of a city wide project led by Opus Independents, in partnership with Compassionate Sheffield and Sheffield City Council. The 10 day mixed media exhibition aims to highlight the impact of Covid-19 on individuals and communities and will feed into the city’s wider memorial activity. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Ruth Nutter, a community worker at Compassionate Sheffield.