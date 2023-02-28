Fruit and vegetable shortage to last until May

The UK’s biggest fruit and vegetable growers have warned the shortage of some fruit and vegetables could last for over two months. The Lea Valley Growers Association said major UK growers were delaying planting some crops due to high energy costs. Earlier this week several UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Asda and Lidl, announced restrictions on some fruit and vegetable sales due to the shortages. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to customers at Tesco’s Saville Street store.