Orchard Square mural open to public

Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News
Sheffield University graduate and illustrator Will Rea has unveiled the results of his commission to transform Sheffield’s Orchard Square with a major public artwork. Rea and his team have created a 50 metre long mural on a three storey building. Rea’s friend and filmmaker Andrew Bainbridge captured the work in process. Sheffield Live ! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Will Rea and Andrew Bainbridge about the project.