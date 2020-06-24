Orchard Square mural open to public

Sheffield University graduate and illustrator Will Rea has unveiled the results of his commission to transform Sheffield’s Orchard Square with a major public artwork. Rea and his team have created a 50 metre long mural on a three storey building. Rea’s friend and filmmaker Andrew Bainbridge captured the work in process. Sheffield Live ! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Will Rea and Andrew Bainbridge about the project.
