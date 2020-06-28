Lifestyle changes could aid a green recovery

Lifestyle and behaviour changes during lockdown including reduced travel and lower consumption could, if sustained, aid a green recovery, according to environmental experts. Anna Hawkins, lecturer in environmental social science at Sheffield Hallam University, told Sheffield Live! that individual changes such as eating less meat and travelling less can benefit the environment but structural changes are also needed by large organisations. Beth Gavaghan reports.
