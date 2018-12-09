Hillsborough building set to gain new lease of life

A Grade II listed building in Hillsborough Park is to be brought back into public use as a dementia friendly community centre and cafe, following confirmation of Heritage Lottery funding. The abandoned old coach house situated behind the Hillsborough Library was last used as a munitions store during the Second World War. The conversion proposal led by Age UK has been approved by Sheffield Council with the building set to re-open in 2020. Sheffield Live ! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Steve Chu, chief executive for Age UK.