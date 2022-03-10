New stop smoking campaign launched

Sheffield Council have launched a new stop smoking campaign together with Smokefree Sheffield to show the impacts of cheap and illicit tobacco in the city as well as highlighting the importance of quitting. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Alison Teal, executive member for sustainable neighbourhoods, wellbeing, parks and leisure, and Greg Fell, director of public health in Sheffield.
