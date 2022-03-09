International Women’s Day celebrated in Sheffield and globally

The global day of celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women was marked in Sheffeld by events and activities including a drop-in organised by Together Women. International Women’s Day has been celebrated since 1975. Together Women is a local charity supporting women and girls. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Lauren O’Donoghue, of Together Women.
