New radio stations plan for Sheffield and Rotherham

A group of local and community media organisations have come together with an ambitious plan to expand choice for radio listeners tuning to digital radio in Sheffield and Rotherham. Community radio stations Link FM and Sheffield Live! have joined forces with Sheffield Community Media to establish a new digital audio broadcasting network. The joint venture, Shefcast Digital, has been set up to operate as a social enterprise. Baillor Jalloh reports.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..