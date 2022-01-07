Millions could face prescription charges with NHS rule change

Government plans to align the free prescriptions eligibility age with the state pension age of 66 could see millions facing additional healthcare costs from as early as April 2022. The planned change to NHS rules could also be accompanied by a hike in the standard NHS prescription charge of £9.35 for those not eligible for free medication. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Sheffield Save our NHS spokesperson, Jeremy Short.
