Sheffield NHS bosses encourage vaccine take-up

Sally Conlan, deputy nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and leading the vaccine program in the city, advised residents who have not yet done so to get the booster jab to protect themselves and their friends. Her comments came as UK medical experts confirmed a fourth Covid vaccine jab is not yet needed because booster doses continue to provide high protection against severe disease from the Omicron variant among older adults. Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows three months after the booster dose, protection against hospitalisation remains at about 90 per cent for people aged 65 and over. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!