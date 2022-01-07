Household energy bills to soar in 2022

Sheffield Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed is calling on the government and Sheffield Council to do do more to help households struggling with rising energy costs. Research by the Liberal Democrats suggests that over the coming year energy bills will increase by an extra £195 per household compared to 2020, due to a rise in the “energy price cap”. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
