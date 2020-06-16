Migration Matters Festival launches online celebration

Sheffield’s Migration Matters Festival, the largest Refugee Week festival in the UK, has launched this year as an online celebration of global sanctuary and the positive impact of migration. The festival will feature music, arts, theatre and debate from Sheffield and around the world but all events are to take place online and are free to join. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to festival director Sam Holland.
