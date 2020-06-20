Vast majority comply with mask rules for public transport

As part of the easing of the coronavirus lockdown face coverings have become compulsory to wear on buses, trams and trains with transport bosses reporting the vast majority are respecting the new rules. Bus services in Sheffield have had to adapt to additional Covid-19 guidelines to maintain social distance rules and to maintain enhanced cleaning regimes. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Nigel Eggleton, managing director for First South Yorkshire and the Midlands.