Football season returns behind closed doors

Sheffield United will be kicking off the return of the football season with an away match against Aston Villa to be shown on TV but without fans in the stadium. The Football Association has decided to recommence games rather than end the season early but stadium doors will remain closed for the time being. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to sports journalist and broadcast presenter Alan Biggs.
