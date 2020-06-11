Universities call for additional government support

Yorkshire’s universities are called for enhanced government support to recognise their contribution to the Covid-19 response and to address the financial pressures caused by the pandemic. The Yorkshire Universities group are asking the government to back the sector with a programme of financial support in the face of a £2 billion national shortfall in revenues. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Dr Peter O’Brien, executive director for Yorkshire Universities.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..