Men sought for mental health research

Grounded Research, the research team at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humberside NHS Trust are running a new study working with and supporting men 18 and over. The Happy Healthy Strong project team are inviting men in Sheffield and the surrounding region who are currently experiencing or struggling with their mental health to get in touch to take part starting January next year. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
